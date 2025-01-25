Jan 25, 2025, 5:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85730204
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Saeed Khatibzadeh appointed as head of Foreign Ministry’s IPIS

Jan 25, 2025, 5:00 PM
News ID: 85730204
Saeed Khatibzadeh appointed as head of Foreign Ministry’s IPIS

Tehran, IRNA  Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has appointed seasoned diplomat Saeed Khatibzadeh as his deputy and president of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) at the Foreign Ministry.

Khatibzadeh has previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Croatia, adviser to the foreign minister, deputy foreign minister, and head of the Center for Public Diplomacy, and later as a spokesperson.

Founded in 1983, IPIS is a foreign policy think tank based in Tehran and affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is tasked with researching issues relevant to Iran’s foreign policy.

2050**4353

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .