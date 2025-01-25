Saeed Khatibzadeh appointed as head of Foreign Ministry’s IPIS

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has appointed seasoned diplomat Saeed Khatibzadeh as his deputy and president of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) at the Foreign Ministry.

Khatibzadeh has previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Croatia, adviser to the foreign minister, deputy foreign minister, and head of the Center for Public Diplomacy, and later as a spokesperson.

Founded in 1983, IPIS is a foreign policy think tank based in Tehran and affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is tasked with researching issues relevant to Iran’s foreign policy.

