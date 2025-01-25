US renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, Denali to Mount McKinley

Tehran, IRNA – The Donald Trump administration has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, the US Interior Department has announced, saying North America’s highest peak, Alaska's Denali, has also been reverted to its former name, Mount McKinley.

US media reported that both moves were part of President Trump's flurry of executive orders shortly after he took office.

In a news release on Friday, the Interior Department said the name changes “reaffirm the Nation’s commitment to preserving the extraordinary heritage of the United States and ensuring that future generations of Americans celebrate the legacy of its heroes and historic assets.”

During the presidential transition, Trump disclosed his plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico. In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stood before a 17th-century world map during a press conference and jokingly suggested that North America should be renamed “Mexican America.”

In 2015, Mount McKinley was renamed Denali by then-President Barack Obama, honoring the traditional Native Alaskan name. The mountain had long been informally known as Denali in Alaska, despite the official federal designation being Mount McKinley.

The executive orders by Trump, touted by administration officials as part of his “America First” agenda, have drawn criticism, including from some Republicans.

“You can't improve upon the name that Alaska's Koyukon Athabascans bestowed on North America's tallest peak, Denali – the Great One,” said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. “For years, I advocated in Congress to restore the rightful name for this majestic mountain to respect Alaska's first people who have lived on these lands for thousands of years.”

