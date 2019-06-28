Nothing left for US to sanction: FM spokesman

In a special news dialogue with TV of West Azarbaijan late on Thursday, he said that new sanctions were imposed out of desperation and will be ineffective, as they are void of legal basis.

"The sanctions will undermine the noted international mechanisms," Mousavi added.

Americans thought that Iranian armed forces are running out of military prowess, but their preparedness and might were proven when they downed the US drone, he said.

Noting that crimes are hidden behind the Americans' pompous mottos, Mousavi added that what the westerners are saying about human rights and dialogue are temporary and are of significance for them until they can take advantage of it.

"Iran has paid the highest price for fighting terrorism, as it has always been the victim of terrorism," he said.

Slamming the US for its double-standard policies regarding terrorism, Mousavi said that countries promoting and financing terrorism in the region are Washington's allies.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an international achievement, but the US bad promises and failure of other parties to implement it has endangered the deal, he said.

The Americans walked away from JCPOA under the pretext that this was not the deal they favored, he said, reiterating that Iran will never accept their demands and will never sit down for talks on its indisputable rights.

Mousavi visited West Azarbaijan to attend the ceremony commemorating victims of Sardasht chemical bombing.

8072**2050

