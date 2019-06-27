Iran's strategic patience worn out: Official

"Remaining countries in the JCPOA failed to make up for the US exit from the deal, but Tehran showed strategic patience over the past year and provided sufficient opportunity for them, but it yielded nothing," Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said.

"We welcome political stances of European states and other remaining parties against US withdrawal from the international accord, but the political stances should be translated into practical measures," he said.

Noting that JCPOA's Joint Commission will be held at the deputy foreign minister level in Vienna on Friday, he hoped that parties to the international deal would take practical steps during the meeting, or else Iran will gradually scale down its commitments under the deal.

A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on June 28, 2019.

