Iranian Judiciary reviewing Ukrainian plane crash case: Judge

Astara, IRNA – The case involving the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran five years ago is being re-examined to address deficiencies, according to the head of Iran’s Armed Forces Judicial Organization.

Ahmad-Reza Pourkhaghan announced on Wednesday that the Armed Forces Judicial Organization is thoroughly revisiting the case. Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Astara Customs Directorate, he emphasized that Iranian authorities have prioritized this issue from the outset.

“Expert committees in our country have meticulously examined all aspects, and foreign experts, including those from Ukraine, have also come to Iran to examine the issue,” Pourkhaghan stated.

He explained that after comprehensive inquiries into the incident and collecting victim testimonies, a verdict was issued, but following appeals by plaintiffs, the Judiciary referred the case to Iran’s Supreme Court.

“In the Supreme Court, the case underwent a detailed review, during which shortcomings were identified. Consequently, the case was returned to the Armed Forces Judicial Organization for further examination,” Pourkhaghan added.

On January 8, 2020, the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, resulting in the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.

The plane was accidentally targeted by Iran’s air defenses, which mistook the aircraft for a military target as Tehran-Washington tensions were at their peak in the aftermath of the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, days earlier.

