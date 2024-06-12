Iran welcomes Canadian court ruling on downed Ukrainian jet

Dehghan said on Wednesday that there are two cases on the downed Ukrainian jet.

International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are taking the issue into consideration, he said.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice said in a ruling issued on Tuesday that the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is legally responsible for paying damages to the families of 21 passengers killed aboard Flight PS752.

Dehghan said the ruling was "a good one", he added.

He went on to say that the judge has issued a fair ruling and the negligence of the Ukrainian airline has been proven to them.

Iran welcomes the Canadian court’s ruling and this implies that the Islamic Republic has not directly made mistakes in this regard.

Iran will use this ruling in the ICJ and ICAO, the official further noted.

Justice Jasmine Akbarali ruled that the UIA had been negligent about the safety of its passengers because it had failed to have a proper assessment about the security situation in the region and risks of operating the flight out of Tehran on the day the tragedy happened.

The ruling said that hours before the UIA flight took off from Tehran, Iran had launched ballistic missile attacks on a US air base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination a few days earlier of one of its top generals.

It said that the Ukrainian airline should have known that Tehran was waiting for a potential response from the US.

