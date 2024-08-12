Iran issues fresh notice on compensations related to downed Ukrainian plane

It said Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development is obliged to respect, appease, and accelerate the payment of compensation, the amount of which has been decided by the government, to the legal heirs of each of the individuals killed in the plane accident, regardless of nationality, gender and age and according to the guidelines.

It called on legal heirs of the deceased people to call 0098-21-88384211 and 0098-21-88384212 during working hours to receive information about the compensation payment.

The victim families that have not yet received the payments can also contact authorities via PS752@MRUD.IR email address.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US terrorist attack against the motorcade of General Qassem Soleimani, late Commander of the IRGC Quds forces, and his companions at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran reciprocated the US terrorist operation by hitting a US airbase in Iraq.

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted that human error was responsible for the downing of the Ukrainian plane.

