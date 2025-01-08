Iranian Armenians celebrate New Year

Urmia, IRNA – The Armenian community in Iran has gathered together in Urmia, northwestern Iran, to celebrate the new Christian year 2025.

Archbishop of the Armenians of Azerbaijan Grigor Chiftchian said on Tuesday evening at the ceremony marking the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) that followers of all religions and sects have the freedom to perform religious rituals.

Saying that he was born in Lebanon, he added that in Arab countries, when a church is built, it is not allowed to install a cross on top of it or to ring bells, he added.

"No country respects Christians as much as Iran does."

The archbishop in his remarks said that Christians are monotheistic, like Muslims, and added that there is no difference among the divine religions.

The birth of Jesus Christ was celebrated in Saint Sarkis Church in the presence of Archbishop Grigor Chiftchian, the archbishop of All Armenians, in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province.

6125**9417