Envoy: US act against UN resolutions

Speaking in a meeting with Speaker of Indonesia People's Consultative Assembly Zulkifli Hasan at the end of his mission, Valliollah Mohammadi Nasr Abadi referred to constructive relations between Iran and Indonesia in various fields,.

He also described as strategic the role of Iranian and Indonesian parliaments in promoting relations between Tehran and Jakarta.

Referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani trip to Indonesia and also the visit made by President of Indonesia Joko Widodo to Tehran, he said both sides has experienced considerable development in their relations.

De pointed to economic, commercial, scientific, technology, energy and cultural fields as grounds in which both sides can have cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian ambassador referred to chaos in the world and especially in the Middle East, saying despite violation of Palestinians’ rights, the international community is silent.

He also slammed US economic terrorism against Iran and its recent shameful act to sanction Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said Iran has proved that is not only able to defend itself under the pressure but is able to progress.

He hailed Iran’s developments in science, technology and industrial fields, saying the regional countries should learn from Iran’s approach which is relying on domestic capabilities.

He also appreciated the efforts made by Iranian diplomat in line with promoting bilateral cooperation.

