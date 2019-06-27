Embassy slams US anti-Iran allegations in New Delhi

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi categorically rejects baseless allegations of the US Secretary of State leveled against Iran during a Joint Press Conference held in New Delhi on June 26, 2019," the statement reads.

The full text of Iran's statement is as follows:

These allegations are nothing than continuation of forging unfounded accusations and fabrications by the US Administration, specially Secretary of State Pompeo to push for more hostilities, instability and confrontation in the region.

The miscalculations and wrong understanding of the US administration towards other nations and many international and regional issues have aggravated the situation between the US and the rest of world which is very clear and undeniable.

In following this approach, the US is openly sowing seeds of hostility against the peaceful people of Iran through maximum economic pressures in particular unfair sanctions as a brutal act of terrorism.

The United States has defined its interest in generating and aggravating regional disputes, and exacerbating conflict and insecurity to fuel an arms race and create bigger markets for its weapons. During the last decades, the US interventions in the region have disturbed the natural harmony, domestic dynamics and ecosystem of communities in the region. The rise of the extremist groups like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, ISIS are contemporary demonstration of the US adventurism. The crises in our region, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria and Yemen, are rooted in occupation, illegal military interventions, hegemonic and social engineering policies of the United States.

In contrast, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a victim of terrorism which has lost 17000 of its citizens by the US supported terrorist group (MKO/PMO) and being in the forefront of fighting these groups such as ISIS, has identified its regional interests with good-neighborliness, and peace and stability in the highly sensitive Persian Gulf region and believes that its national security interests can only be secured through dialogue, confidence building and multilateral cooperation within the region, and Iran is determined to actively contribute to the promotion of an effective "Regional Dialogue" for peace and security.

