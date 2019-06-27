Araqchi: US makes use of dollar as military weapon

Addressing the International Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures in Vienna, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi underlined the importance of international community’s confrontation against the US unilateralism.

He also reminded those who impose unilateral sanctions of their international responsibilities.

Meanwhile, earlier Iranian Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi described the US unilateral sanctions as violation of international regulations, adding that in spite of claims that governments are subject to sanctions, but in fact it is the nations that suffer the most.

He reiterated that the US is frontier in illegal behaviors and is using sanctions as a tool for changing other countries' policies.

Pointing to Iran deal as an opportunity to lift all nuclear sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Gharib Abadi said that after the US withdrawal from the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the previous sanctions were reinstated and also new ones were imposed on Iran.

He described the US behavior as being against international regulations and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

In the meantime, the Special Rapporteur on Unilateral Coercive Measures Idris Jazayeri termed the US sanctions against Iran as the most serious one, saying these sanctions have caused illegal blockade which is forbidden based on human rights regulations.

Referring to the fact that the JCPOA has been verified by the UNSC Resolution 2231, he said the US sanctioned both Iran and other countries which had trade with Iran.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to the JCPOA to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

