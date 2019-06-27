Macron to urge Trump to lift some anti-Iran sanctions

Speaking to reporters on the way from Tokyo to Kyoto, Macron said he wanted to convince Trump that returning to negotiations by decreasing sanctions against Iran would be to his benefit.

Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Trump on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka.

Earlier in a phone conversation with Macron, President Hassan Rouhani said that if the Americans want to repeat violating Iran's air space and territorial waters, the Iranian armed forces will deliver a resolute response to them.

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including US," he added.

"If the JCPOA had been implemented by all parties, today we would have witnessed positive developments in the region," the Iranian president said, noting that undoubtedly the US president's move to walk away from the deal has been detrimental to the US people, the EU and Iran, as it was against regional and international interests.

Blaming the US for all regional tensions, President Rouhani pointed out that the US drone was targeted after it received warning for violating Iran's air space and if the US wants to trespass Iran's territorial waters, armed forces will deliver a resolute response to them.

Macron, for his part, regretted over the US exit from the JCPOA and reinstatement of sanctions, saying that France has always tried to help safeguard the JCPOA and convince the parties to do their parts under the deal.

As to the regional situation and downing of the US drone by Iran, he said, "We should work for regional stability and security and ensure interests of regional states by controlling the situation."

Stressing the need for collective efforts to prevent escalation of tension in the region, he said that most of the US actions are meant to influence the thoughts of Americans.

According to G20 Summit, the leaders of the G20 will gather in Osaka as Japan hosts its first ever G20 Summit. Concurrent with the Summit meeting, the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and other ministerial meetings will also be held at eight different locations throughout Japan.

