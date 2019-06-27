Russian senator: Iranians to continue defense until last moment

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday, Jabbarov said the US drone violated Iran’s airspace, adding that any country respects its sovereignty.

He evaluated as good Trump's claim as regard avoiding to conduct retaliatory attack against Iran, saying Iranians are able to defend their country.

In case of any conflict between Iran and the US the world may face a big conflict since Iran has short distance with center of crisis in the Middle East in which Turkey, Syria and Israel are located.

He once again warned Washington officials that starting war between Iran and the US may involve other countries in a conflict.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US of war against Iran, saying “Should the United States try to use force against Iran, a catastrophe will follow, because the effects of a military solution are very hard to gauge.”

"This [the use of US military force against Iran] would be a catastrophe at least for the region, because it would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region," Putin said, Moscow-based TASS news agency reported.

"For those who might make such attempts, the consequences would be very sad, too, because it is very hard to foresee what the use of military force might entail."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday criticized the US and Israeli approach toward Iran, saying the US non-constructive attempts to isolate Tehran will not work.

He said that focusing on a country, attempts to form coalition against a country, to isolate it and accusing it of unfounded charges are non-constructive.

Russia favors negotiations between Arab countries and Iran on safeguarding the Persian Gulf.

