Iran congratulates Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation Day

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Lebanon on the anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day that marks the liberation of southern Lebanese areas from Israeli occupation in 2000.

In a message shared on X late on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei congratulated Lebanese government and people as well as fighters and leaders of the Hezbollah Resistance Movement on the occasion.

Baqaei, in his message, also paid tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary general of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 27, 2024.

‘Israel weaker than spider’s web’

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, also issued a congratulatory message on the anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day in Lebanon.

The message, which was carried by Ansarullah Movement’s news website, termed Israel as being weaker than a spider’s web.

Al-Mashat congratulated the Lebanese people, government, army, and the resistance movement on the occasion, which he said is a sign of the strong determination and courage of the Lebanese nation to free themselves from the Israeli occupation.

The occasion also serves the importance of the armed resistance in bringing about that historical victory, he said.

The Lebanese people mark May 25 annually as Resistance and Liberation Day, commemorating the victory of Hezbollah and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

