Hezbollah chief says resistance movement will not allow anyone to disarm it

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, says the movement will not allow anyone to disarm as it is determined to continue resistance against Israeli aggression.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks in a televised speech on Friday as Israel and the United States have been calling for disarming Hezbollah, a move backed by some Lebanese factions.

He rejected the calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament, saying that the movement’s “weapons are exclusively tied to confronting the Israeli enemy.”

“The primary issue in Lebanon is not the Resistance’s weapons but the expulsion of the Israeli occupation,” Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network quoted the Hezbollah chief.

Sheikh Qassem also said that Israel is pushing for disarming Hezbollah because the regime aims to “weaken Lebanon” and is pursuing its expansionist plans.

“Israel is expansionist and is not satisfied with occupied Palestine. It also wants to take Lebanon. Israel wants to occupy the largest part of Lebanon to annex it to occupied Palestine, and build settlements on Lebanese land,” the Hezbollah chief said.

He also said that there is no conflict between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army and government, emphasizing that the resistance movement is not afraid of U.S. and Israeli threats, and will continue to defend Lebanon.

As long as the resistance stands by the Lebanese army and people, the Israeli regime will not achieve its goals, Sheikh Qassem said, adding that the Israeli regime has never been able to disarm Hezbollah despite enjoying full support of the U.S.

Sheikh Qassem also reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire agreement with Israel, and said the regime has launched over 2,700 attacks against Lebanon since the agreement took effect in late November last year.

