Iraq dismisses claims of conveying President Trump’s message to Iran

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s website published a statement on Friday, dismissing claims that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein conveyed a message from U.S. President Donald Trump to Iran. The ministry labeled such claims as false and an example of unprofessional conduct by media outlets.

According to the statement, Iraq has not conveyed any message from the U.S. to Iran. The ministry referred to a report originally published on one website and later republished by other outlets.

The misleading report claimed that Trump had given Iran a two-week deadline to withdraw what he termed “militias” from Iraq and that the Iraqi foreign minister had conveyed this message to Tehran.

The ministry said that the fake news is an example of an unprofessional propaganda campaign aimed at distorting Iraq’s image in the eyes of the public.

It also said that officially announced statements and comments from the Iraqi government and its foreign ministry are the only sources of information on Iraq's foreign policy, which is declared based on transparency and respect for international law.

