Araqchi briefs Chinese vice premier on indirect Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with the first-ranked vice premier of China, Ding Xuexiang, and briefed him on the process of the indirect Iran-U.S. talks.

Araqchi met with Ding after arriving in Beijing to convey President Masoud Pezeshkian’s message to Chinese leaders.

During the meeting, the foreign minister said that despite the “bitter experiences” of the past, the Islamic Republic has once again taken the path of diplomacy with “good faith and seriousness.”

Iran and the United States have so far held two rounds of talks mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, with a third round scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman.

Araqchi highlighted the need to develop the bilateral and multilateral relations, including within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group, saying such closer interactions is essential to “confront bullying and unilateralism.”

Araqchi also referred to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza and intensified U.S. aggression against Yemen, calling for an immediate global response to “stop lawlessness” and prevent the “law of the jungle from prevailing in international relations.”

For his part, Ding emphasized his country’s support for Iran’s efforts to terminate U.S. sanctions through diplomacy.

He said the strategic partnership between the two countries is the product of mutual trust and respect and based on the common interests of the two nations.

The top Chinese official also described strengthening coordination and interaction between Iran and China as important for safeguarding multilateralism and the rule of law at the international level.

4354**9417