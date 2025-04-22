Apr 22, 2025, 3:28 PM
China hails Tehran-Beijing relations ahead of Araqchi's visit
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry praised the diplomatic relationship between Tehran and Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has hailed the relation between Tehran and Beijing as sound and stable.

According to Global Times, Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that over the 54 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Iran have enjoyed traditional friendship, mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual support.

Guo added that the two countries have promoted the sound and stable development of bilateral relations and contributed to regional and world peace and stability.

Earlier on Monday , Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to China on Tuesday.

