Iran-China strategic document plays key role in boosting mutual ties: Judiciary chief

Tehran, IRNA — Judiciary Chief says the Islamic Republic and China can expand bilateral political, executive, and judicial relations, emphasizing the important role of the 25-year strategic document in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, who is in China to participate in the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), met with Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mohseni-Ejei highlighted Iran's firm stance on maintaining international and regional peace and security while opposing unilateralism and all forms of terrorism.

He also said that Iran has stood against various threats over the past decades and confronted terrorism strategically, ensuring national security.

Referring to the long-standing ties and potential for further cooperation, he said that Tehran and Beijing can elevate their political, executive, and judicial relations.

Iran’s judiciary chief, heading a high-ranking judicial delegation, started a visit to China on Monday to participate in the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO.

