Judiciary chief advocates for regional interactions to address challenges

Tehran, IRNA – Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei said that in the face of regional and international challenges, a lack of cooperation among neighboring states would lead to mutual harm; therefore, interaction among neighbors and regional countries is a fundamental principle.

Mohseni Ejei held talks with Rustam Mirzozoda, chairman of Tajikistan's Supreme Court, on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Hangzhou, China.

He emphasized that Iran believes in collaboration and interaction with neighboring states, particularly Tajikistan, with whom Iranians share cultural and linguistic commonalities, to address regional and global challenges.

He also said that both countries possess significant potential to expand cooperation in various sectors, including legal and judicial issues.

Regarding the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in Gaza, he said that all countries, especially Muslim countries of the region, bear responsibility for confronting the regime’s crimes. He added that the capacities of regional and international bodies, such as the SCO, should be utilized in this regard.

Mirzozoda said that the recent visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Tajikistan has opened a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries and expressed readiness to expand ties with Iran in various sectors.

The shared language and culture enhance cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, allowing the two sides to share viewpoints on numerous matters, he said.

Leading a high-ranking judicial delegation, Iran’s judiciary chief traveled to China on Monday to participate in the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO. During the event, Mohseni Ejei delivered speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the meeting and held discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines.

