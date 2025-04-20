Judiciary chief will attend SCO forum meeting in China

Tehran, IRNA – Judiciary Chief Qolam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei will travel to China to participate in the 20th summit of the chairs of supreme courts from the nine member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the Judiciary’s media center, Mohseni-Ejei, leading a high-ranking judicial delegation, is set to depart for the southern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Monday.

He will deliver speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states.

Strategic and operational solutions to further enhance legal and judicial coordination and cooperation among member nations are on the agenda for this year’s meeting.

The SCO members, which comprise approximately 42% of the world’s population and share borders, aim to develop joint initiatives not only in economic, political, security, and defense fields but also in the legal-judicial sphere.

The bloc seeks to establish a multilateral legal and judicial convergence program to discuss and implement joint mechanisms for combating terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

4399**4353