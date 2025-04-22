Judiciary chief slams West’s double standards on terrorism and human rights

Tehran, IRNA – Judiciary Chief Qolam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, who is in China to attend a judicial forum meeting of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says that the West is trying to dictate its self-made narratives on many challenging issues to the entire world.

In facing global phenomena like terrorism and human rights, some arrogant powers adopt double standards and present a self-made definition of such phenomena, Mohseni-Ejei said while meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Zhang Jun on Tuesday.

He rejected the Western approach and dictate, saying the world must stand against them. “Through cooperation, we must neutralize the conspiracies that some arrogant powers are trying to impose on sovereign countries”, he stated.

Referring to judicial and legal capacities of the SCO members, the head of the Iranian judiciary stressed the need for broader cooperation and news mechanisms for combating terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

During this meeting, he also condemned the heinous crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza and called on the SCO to help stop the ongoing crimes and genocide against Palestinians.

‘Iran and China intend to foster global peace and security’

Mohseni-Ejei, in the meeting with Zhang, expressed satisfaction over the level of relations between the two countries, saying that the precious civilizational heritage of Iran and China will contribute significantly to improving ties.

“The 25-year strategic document between Iran and China can create an important perspective in bilateral cooperation,” he said, adding that both countries want to stabilize global peace and security.

The head of the Iranian judiciary also emphasized the importance of judicial and legal cooperation and assistance between Tehran and Beijing to take their relations to a new height.

Leading a high-ranking judicial delegation, Mohseni-Ejei arrived in the southern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Monday.

He will deliver speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 20th Meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday, as well as hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

The SCO members, which comprise approximately 42% of the world’s population and share borders, aim to develop joint initiatives not only in economic, political, security, and defense fields but also in the legal-judicial sphere.

4399**9417