Foreign Minister Araqchi says he will attend the 2nd round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Rome

Moscow, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that he will make a visit to Rome, the capital city of Italy, on Saturday to hold the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S.

In response to IRNA, referring the second round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks, Araqchi said on Thursday evening that Rome will not host the talks, but is the place of the talks.

The government of Oman will host the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, and Iran attends the place which will be specified by the host.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry on Apr 18, 2025 said that the second round of talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Rome on April 19.

"The second round of talks between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America will be held in Rome this Saturday. The talks will aim to achieve further progress toward a fair, binding and sustainable agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

