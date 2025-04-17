Iran expects the I.A.E.A. to maintain impartiality and professionalism

Tehran, IRNA – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) says that Iran’s consistent expectation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) is to uphold impartiality and professional conduct.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, on Thursday, Mohammad Eslami announced that in the coming days, the deputy officials from both the I.A.E.A. and the A.E.O.I. will discuss the details of cooperation and work on resolving outstanding issues.

Regarding the details of his meeting and talks with Grossi and his role in the negotiation process, Eslami said that Iran’s consistent expectation from the I.A.E.A. is to adhere strictly to impartiality and professionalism.

He also said that phrases and terminology should not be used in ways that could be exploited by Iran’s adversaries or those opposing the Islamic Republic. He added that Grossi shared and agreed with this perspective this idea.

Grossi visited Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on Wednesday and departed for Vienna on Thursday. On his visit, Grossi visited Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

