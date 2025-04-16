IAEA chief arrives in Tehran on official visit

Tehran, IRNA – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has arrived in Tehran for talks with officials.

Grossi, at the head of a technical delegation, landed at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday evening.

He was received by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

During his two-day visit, the IAEA chief will meet and hold talks with high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the AEOI chief, Mohammad Eslami.

Earlier this week, in a post on X, Grossi said that “continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed.”

