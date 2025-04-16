Apr 16, 2025, 7:30 PM
IAEA chief arrives in Tehran on official visit

IAEA chief arrives in Tehran on official visit
Spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi (R) receives IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi in Tehran, April 18, 2025.

Rafael Grossi says cooperation with the IAEA is crucial for urgent diplomatic solutions.

Tehran, IRNA – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has arrived in Tehran for talks with officials.

Grossi, at the head of a technical delegation, landed at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday evening.

He was received by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

During his two-day visit, the IAEA chief will meet and hold talks with high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the AEOI chief, Mohammad Eslami.

Earlier this week, in a post on X, Grossi said that “continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed.”

