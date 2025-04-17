I.A.E.A. chief says threatening to target Iran’s nuclear facilities is unacceptable

Tehran, IRNA – Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), says that the I.A.E.A. has consistently emphasized that threats to target nuclear facilities are unacceptable.

On Wednesday, Grossi said that such attacks not only worsen the existing problems but also lead to severe environmental consequences.

He further claimed that to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, interactions between Iran and the I.A.E.A. must increase. Grossi emphasized that a political approach should be avoided in these efforts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi underscored the I.A.E.A.’s role in discussions between Iran and the United States and called on the I.A.E.A. to fulfill its responsibilities. He expressed hope that this role will be carried out purely on technical grounds, without being influenced by the political inclinations of certain countries.

Araqchi also said that the cooperation between Iran and the I.A.E.A. has experienced numerous ups and downs, noting that while there have been complaints along the way, there are also instances where the Agency has successfully fulfilled its duties.

Grossi visited Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on Wednesday and departed for Vienna on Thursday. On his visit, Grossi visited Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

9417