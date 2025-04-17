Araqchi stresses I.A.E.A.’s crucial role in resolving Iran’s nuclear talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) can play a crucial role in a peaceful settlement of a dispute over the Iranian nuclear program in the coming months.

Araqchi said in a post on his X account on Thursday, “Had useful discussion with visiting IAEA chief Grossi. In the coming months, the Agency can play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file.”

He added, “As variety of spoilers are gathered to derail current negotiations, we need a Director General of Peace.”

“Our predisposition is to trust Grossi in mission to keep the Agency away from politics and politicization, and to retain focus on its technical mandate,” he concluded his post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Araqchi met with Director General of the I.A.E.A. Rafael Grossi, who has traveled to Tehran on an official two-day visit.

3266**2050