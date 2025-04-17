Nuclear organization’s chief meets with Grossi

Tehran, IRNA – Vice-president and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Tehran.

Eslami met and held talks with Grossi at the AEOI compound in Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Thursday.

Grossi, at the head of a technical delegation, landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday evening. Upon his arrival, Grossi was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

