Nuclear organization’s chief meets with Grossi
Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami (right) meets Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Tehran, April 17, 2025.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Organization start talks in Tehran.

Tehran, IRNA – Vice-president and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Tehran.

Eslami met and held talks with Grossi at the AEOI compound in Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Thursday.

Grossi, at the head of a technical delegation, landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday evening. Upon his arrival, Grossi was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

