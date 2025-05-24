Foreign Ministry spokesperson praises heroic liberation of Khorramshahr in 1982

Tehran, IRNA – In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the heroic liberation of Khorramshahr, located in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, in 1982, symbolizes the belief that love for one’s homeland is integral to the faith, and serves as a guiding light for the Iranian people toward dignity, independence, and progress.

Referencing the late Imam Khomeini’s famous statement, “God liberated Khorramshahr,” Baqaei said that May 24 marks one of the brightest chapters in Iran’s contemporary history, which is the day when Khorramshahr was reclaimed through heroic resistance and determination of the Iranian nation.

The spokesperson said that this triumph was not merely a military achievement but also a testament to national unity, patriotism, and the sacrifice made by the Iranian people in defense of their homeland.

He also paid tribute to all those who contributed to the liberation of Khorramshahr and expressed his respects to the noble spirits of those who lost their lives for that cause.

On May 24, 1982, Iranian armed forces successfully liberated Khorramshahr in a large-scale operation called Beit al-Moqaddas, during the Iran-Iraq War.

