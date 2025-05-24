Iran army vows to prevent enemies' malicious aspirations from coming true

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran Army announced on Saturday that, together with other armed forces, it will never allow enemies’ malicious dreams to come true and is prepared to defend the country’s territorial integrity, independence, and security.

In a statement issued on the anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr, which occurred on May 24, 1982, the Army emphasized that this event symbolizes the resilience, resistance, and victory of blood over sword. This significant day serves as a reminder of the epic efforts of the fighters of Islam during the Beit al-Muqaddas Operation, as the late Imam Khomeini stated that “God liberated Khorramshahr.”

This great triumph was not only the recapture of a city but also a symbol of dignity and the victory of truth over falsehood, teaching the enemies of Iran to abandon any thoughts of invading this land, the statement said.

The Army commemorates this day amid ongoing plots by adversaries of the Islamic Republic to weaken the sacred system, and the armed forces will rely on the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and their own capabilities to respond decisively to any threat or aggression, it also said.

According to the statement, the liberation of Khorramshahr marks a turning point in the glorious history of the Sacred Defense against the Iraqi Baathist regime’s attack on Iran in the 1980s, achieved through unity and faith; thus, the Leader called for the preservation of this great achievement.

