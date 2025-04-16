Apr 16, 2025, 6:46 PM
Army, IRGC are strong fortress to shield Iran from external threats, says top commander

Army, IRGC are strong fortress to shield Iran from external threats, says top commander
Chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami

Major General Hossein Salami says Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrate enemies through strong coordination and combat readiness.

Tehran, IRNA – Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami has described the Iranian Army and IRGC as a strong fortress to defend the country.

Major General Salami praised the coordination and interaction between the Army and the IRGC, while speaking on Wednesday in Tehran ahead of National Army Day, which falls on April 18.

He said that the strategic partnership between the two military forces has strengthened the country’s defense capabilities and frustrated Iran’s enemies, who are against Iran’s independence and progress.

The Iranian Army has evolved into a modern, formidable, and effective force, demonstrating a clear and precise understanding of defense needs and excelling in deterrence and combat readiness, he added.

