Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital warns of catastrophic health system in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza (Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital) Khalil Degran said that the healthcare and medical system in Gaza is in a catastrophic condition and that so far no medicine or medical equipment has reached the hospitals in Gaza.

Speaking to Al-Aqsa TV, Degran said that the Israeli occupiers continue their attacks violating international laws and treaties on protecting medical facilities.

The Israeli military also completely destroyed a Turkish-built hospital which provided services to cancer patients, he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier announced that %94 of hospitals in the Gaza Strip have been damaged in Israeli strikes.

It warned that the continued attacks and blockade have brought the healthcare system in Gaza to the brink of total collapse, severely limiting people’s access to basic medical services.

The WHO warned that out of the 36 hospitals in Gaza Strip, only 19 are still operating, and even those are only partially active.

In a related development, President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font in a X account said the Israeli regime is carrying out ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

It has reached such a point that thousands of children could die in the next few hours because Israel does not let in humanitarian aid, he added.

Chile is pushing, in all the international bodies of which it is a member, to put an end to this barbarity.

