Apr 16, 2025, 8:28 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85805547
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Contradictory positions of U.S. officials show lack of seriousness and good faith: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Apr 16, 2025, 8:28 PM
News ID: 85805547
Contradictory positions of U.S. officials show lack of seriousness and good faith: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Iranian officials have harshly reacted to contradictory remarks by Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East and the negotiator in indirect talks with the Islamic Republic.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly reacted to the contradictory statements on Iran’s nuclear program by Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Presidents special representative for the Middle East.

In the past few hours, Witkoff’s new position on the U.S.–Iran indirect talks has witnessed a nearly 180-degree turn, Baqaei said on Wednesday.

He noted that during and after the Oman talks, the U.S. negotiator had emphasized the continuation of Iran’s enrichment program but he suddenly published a post on X emphasizing the necessity of destroying Iran’s nuclear program and some of its military industries; a position that prompted a reaction from the Foreign Ministry.

Baqaei interpreted Witkoff’s remarks as a fundamental error, writing that these remarks will certainly be seen as signs of the Americans’ lack of good faith and seriousness in the negotiations.

Baqaei also warned about extremists in the United States who seek to impose their will on the administration to sabotage the negotiations, saying that the errors stemming from these extremist views and approaches could disrupt the newly–formed path of the negotiations.

2055**4399

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .