Apr 15, 2025, 11:36 AM
News ID: 85803875
T T
0 Persons
journalistتوحيد محمودپور

Tags

Pakistan calls for boosting judicial cooperation with Iran

Apr 15, 2025, 11:36 AM
News ID: 85803875
Pakistan calls for boosting judicial cooperation with Iran
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, (R) and ran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, stressed the need to further bolster cooperation in legal affairs that will serve the interests of both countries.

Islamabad, IRNA — Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, reaffirms his country’s commitment to enhancing judicial and legal cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stressing the strategic importance of Tehran-Islamabad relations, Afridi emphasized that strengthened cooperation in legal affairs would benefit both nations.

During a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, Justice Afridi commended the friendly ties between the two neighboring countries.

Amiri-Moghaddam underscored the importance of expediting the implementation of bilateral agreements, particularly those regarding the exchange of prisoners.

The two sides also reached an agreement on official visits of Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei to Pakistan and the visit of Justice Afridi to Iran.

7129**9417

0 Persons
journalistتوحيد محمودپور

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .