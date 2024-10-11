Pakistan’s acting president calls for enhanced trade cooperation with Iran

Public relations office of Pakistan’s presidential palace said that in a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, Gilani and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the latest regional developments, including the current situation of the Muslim world, especially the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Speaking during the meeting, the Pakistani acting president highlighted Islamabad’s commitment to support the cause of Palestine.

He appreciated the Iranians’ hospitality for Pakistani pilgrims who come to Iran each year to visit the religious sites of the country and called for further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in different trade, security, cultural and educational areas.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, hailed the level of trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, noting that Pakistan was Iran’s fifth biggest trade partner last year.

He expressed hope that the level of annual trade exchanges between the two countries would increase to $10 billion.

The ambassador also touched upon the tensions across the region and said, “We are witnessing genocide by the occupying regime of Israel in Lebanon and Gaza.”

