London condemns Israel’s detention of British parliamentarians

London, IRNA — Britain has protested Israel's unprecedented detention and expulsion of two parliamentarians from Israel, escalating diplomatic tensions.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, Hamish Falconer, the British Minister for the Middle East, said that two British legislators were detained upon arrival, their phones were confiscated, and then they were expelled without justification.

The British minister described the detention of Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed as unacceptable and concerning.

Falconer said that Britain has raised concerns with Israeli authorities at the highest levels, warning of long-term reputational damage.

Touching on the ongoing atrocities in the Gaza Strip, he reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of violence and the resumption of ceasefire negotiations.

In a separate remarks, the two British parliamentarians condemned the Zionist regime's behavior as non-diplomatic, contrary to the principles of international law, and a symbol of the repression of critical voices.

They said that their trip aimed to visit humanitarian projects and document the realities of war and violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

