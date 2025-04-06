Israel deports two British MPs for criticizing Tel Aviv

Two MPs from Britain's Labour Party have been denied entry to Israel and deported over what the regime has labeled as spreading “anti-Israel hatred.”

Ms Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Ms Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, were rejected and deported on Saturday, according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.

The ministry accused them of documenting the activities of security forces and “spreading anti-Israel hatred.”

The MPs said during questioning that they were visiting Israel as part of an official parliamentary delegation, according to the statement. But the ministry rejected their remark as “unacceptable.”

In the meantime, Israel’s embassy in Britain said that the MPs were deported “after accusing Israel of false claims, … actively promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers while supporting campaigns aimed at boycotting” Israel.

The British government was quick to react to the deportation of the MPs.

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement to Sky News.

Lammy said he had made clear to his Israeli counterparts that “this is no way to treat British parliamentarians,” according to the statement.

the secretary however added that the British government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire in Gaza, and free prisoners.

9376**9417**4194