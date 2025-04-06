Parliament speaker advocates for capital security to facilitate investment for production

Tehran, IRNA -- Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized the need for collaboration among all three branches of the Iranian government to create a safer environment for investment in production, aiming to enhance investor motivation, which is crucial and can only be achieved through ensuring capital security in Iran.

Speaking during an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf noted that the economy comprises a set of interconnected areas; therefore, any intervention by policymakers will affect other sectors, and stakeholders' responses to decisions must be carefully considered in advance.

The speaker warned that uncoordinated actions by policy-making entities could backfire. He pointed out that the lack of a coordinated approach over the past 15 years has exacerbated imbalances and created obstacles to sustainable economic transformation.

He also said that the motto for the Persian New Year relates not only to the economy but also to production. Over the past years, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has designated mottos aimed at promoting production and economic progress, as well as addressing the livelihood issues of the people.

If investment increases, production will improve, leading to economic growth, which in turn enhances welfare and purchasing power, he said, noting that the key to resolving livelihood problems lies in investing in activities that boost productivity.

According to the speaker, constant changes in regulations can lead to capital flight and encourage people to invest in unproductive ventures. Therefore, the heads of the three branches of the government – judicial, legislative, and executive – should encourage investment from the public.

Further, he referred to the International Quds Day, which was commemorated across the world, saying that this year’s rallies in support of the Palestinian people demonstrated the unity among freedom-loving individuals against the crimes of the Israeli regime.

