Qalibaf: Cooperation among three branches of government is key to resolving people’s problems

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf says cooperation among the three branches of the Iranian government is crucial to resolve the problems faced by people.

Qalibaf made the comment on Saturday as he hosted a group of cabinet members, lawmakers, as well as military and state officials at the Iranian Parliament building in Tehran.

The meeting was held on the first working day after Persian New Year holidays in Iran.

Qalibaf said that the full implementation of the seventh five-year development plan is also crucial to resolve the problems faced by the people.

The speaker and the heads of other branches of the Iranian government, namely the Judiciary and the Executive, have on various occasions emphasized the need for collective efforts to resolve the most pressing issues including economic problems.

They blame part of the problems on Western-imposed sanctions. However, the top officials insist that the problems can be resolved through relying on domestic capabilities.

