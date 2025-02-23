Muslim world feels absence of Nasrallah and Safieddine: Vice president

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref has described Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, the late leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, as true followers of Imam Hussain (AS), noting that their absence is deeply felt in the Muslim world.

Speaking concurrent with the funeral ceremony of Nasrallah and Safieddine in Beirut on Sunday, Aref said that the two were among the top resistance leaders of the Muslim world and played a key role in regional awakening.

He hailed the large turnout of people at their funeral, regretting that he could not attend the ceremony due to his busy schedule.

Aref said he believed that the path of Nasrallah and Safieddine would be followed and that young people in the region would rise to fill their gap.

Nasrallah was killed in Israeli airstrikes against Dahiya in southern Beirut on September 27, 2024, and Safieddine, who had been appointed to succeed him, was also killed by the Israeli regime a week later.

9341**4353