Iranian government delegation meets with Lebanese president in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – An Iranian government delegation that arrived in Beirut to attend the funeral ceremony for resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine has met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The delegation headed by Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sat down with Aoun on Sunday to exchange views on regional developments.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Abolfazl Amouei, the Parliament speaker’s special assistant for international affairs, and lawmaker Seyed Mahmoud Nabavian were among those who met with the Lebanese president.

Qalibaf along with others left for Lebanon on Sunday morning to participate in the historic funeral for Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Safieddine, who were both assassinated by the Israeli regime late last year.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Qalibaf described the funeral as a turning point in the grandeur of the Resistance Front, the Islamic world, and the Lebanese people.

During his lifetime, Nasrallah was a source of pride and dignity for the Islamic world, the top Iranian parliamentarian said upon his arrival in Beirut, adding that Nasrallah was widely recognized as a symbol of fighting against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Despite the martyrdom of its resistance leaders, Lebanon remains proud as it has restored security to its territory following the months-long Israeli aggression, Qalibaf further said.

