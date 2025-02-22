Iran Army launches Zolfaghar 1403 drills

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran Army initiated the main phase of the joint exercise Zolfaqar 1403 on Saturday (February 22), across the Makran coastlines, the Sea of Oman, and the northern Indian Ocean.

Army infantry, armored and mechanized units, defense systems, naval forces, and both surface and underwater vessels have been deployed in the area for a few days. With the start of the main phase, these units began executing various exercises simultaneously.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy chief of the Army for Coordination and commander of the exercises, said that the drills aim to enhance Iran’s defensive capabilities and deterrent power against any ground, aerial, and naval threats.

The commander warned that any adversary contemplating harm to Iran’s territorial integrity or interests—whether on land, in the air, or at sea—will definitely face significant consequences.

Sayyari noted these exercises aim to test new tactics developed and implemented by the younger generation within the Iranian Army.

According to the rear admiral, the Iranian Army incorporates state-of-the-art weapons, smart, precise, and guided munitions, and various types of missiles in their annual drills.

The drills are designed to assess the readiness of technologies like cyber and electronic warfare, which have the potential to redefine future battlefields, he added.

