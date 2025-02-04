Iran’s Army tests Majid missile system

Tehran, IRNA - During the second stage of the military exercises codenamed Eqtedar (Might) 1403, the discovery, identification, and interception of invading enemy drones were carried out by air defense sensors and through appropriate tactical action.

Defense was conducted against a mock enemy invasion with visual monitoring networks for low-altitude drone attacks in the integrated network of command and air defense control.

After identifying the types of enemy drones, the Majid missile system successfully targeted the aircraft.

The first stage of the Eqtedar 1403 military exercise, in the air defense zone of the Natanz nuclear facility, started on the order of Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, on January 7.

