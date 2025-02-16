EU intends to ban U.S. food imports

Tehran, IRNA – The Financial Times newspaper has reported that the EU is set to impose tariffs on the import of U.S. farm products that contain pesticides.

The daily cited three European officials that the bloc aims to restrict agricultural products containing pesticides to support local farmers.

This move reflects the bloc's commitment to a “reciprocal” trade policy in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade measures because the president refuses to comply with international trade standards.

In the next session, the European Commission is scheduled to discuss further import restrictions, with potential targets including soybeans grown using pesticides EU farmers are not allowed to use.

On Thursday, Trump criticized the EU and other states for banning U.S. products like shellfish, threatening to impose tariffs on countries that maintain such positions.

A spokesperson for the European Commission also said that the EU has no information on Trump’s tariff plans concerning European products; however, Europe is prepared to respond decisively if necessary.

