EU vows retaliation amid Trump’s tariff threat

A file photo of U.S. President Donald Trump

The European Union warns that the bloc will decisively respond if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his plan to impose tariffs on the bloc.

Tehran, IRNA – The European Union has expressed regret over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, cautioning that the bloc would respond firmly if similar measures were extended to the green continent.

Trump has already sparked a global trade war after announcing the measures against China, Canada, and Mexico, all large trading partners of the U.S. He has not imposed tariffs on the EU yet, but said on Friday that he would “absolutely” do so and the measures would take effect “pretty soon.”

An EU spokesperson said that the bloc’s trade ties with the U.S. are the largest globally, adding that “across-the-board” tariffs would raise business expenses, harm workforces and consumers, and create unnecessary economic trouble.

Currently, no additional tariffs are imposed on EU goods, but the bloc is prepared to retaliate against any unfair trade practices, the spokesperson also said.

European leaders urged unity among EU member states in the face of Trump's measures, highlighting the bloc's strength as a market of 400 million consumers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani, France’s Industry Minister Marc Ferracci, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa separately responded to Trump’s threat, warning about the consequences of imposing tariffs on Europe.

