U.S. imposes new tariffs on imports from China, Canada, Mexico; retaliatory measures expected

Tehran, IRNA – United States President Donald Trump has declared new tariffs on imports of goods from China, Mexico, and Canada, claiming that these measures are aimed at curbing the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into his country.

The tariffs, including 25% on all imports from Mexico, 25% on most commodities from Canada, and 10% on Chinese products, are claimed to be carried out in a bid to combat illegal drug trafficking and undocumented migration.

However, the tariffs could result in significant price hikes for consumers of everyday items in the U.S., potentially affecting imports of everything from avocados to vehicles.

In reaction to these tariffs, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared retaliatory tariffs on the United States.

Sheinbaum wrote on his X account that he directed the Secretary of Economy to put Plan B into action, which includes both tariff and non-tariff measures to protect Mexico's interests.

Trudeau announced 25% levies on approximately $155 billion worth of U.S. commodities.

China's government strongly disapproved of the Trump administration's decision. China urged the U.S. to engage in honest discussions to prevent further escalation of tensions. The Chinese commerce ministry described the imposition of tariffs as a serious violation of international trade rules. The ministry also will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization to challenge the tariffs.

The new tariffs are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, utilizing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which permits the U.S. president to regulate imports during a national emergency.

Trump insists that the move is essential for the United States’ safety but acknowledged potential short-term disruptions for American consumers.

Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, criticized the tariffs, warning such measures would raise prices and disrupt supply chains.

The tariff policy indicates a significant shift from the previous duty-free trade agreements and raises the stakes in what could escalate tensions into a larger trade war.

4208**9417