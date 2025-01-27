U.S. claims victory in migrant deportation dispute with Colombia

Tehran, IRNA – The United States says Colombia has agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants following threats of tariffs and sanctions by the Trump administration over the Latin American country’s earlier refusal to accept such flights.

The White House, in a statement late on Sunday, said that Colombia had agreed to accept its deported migrants, including those on military aircraft, “without limitation and delay.”

That came after the U.S. threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Colombian imports, warning that this could increase to 50% within a week. Washington also threatened to impose banking and financial sanctions on Colombia, among other measures, which were put on hold after Colombia “agreed to all of President Trump’s terms.”

In a statement also late on Sunday, Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo admitted that his country had resolved its dispute with the U.S.

“We have overcome the impasse with the U.S. government,” he said.

Earlier that day, Colombian president Gustavo Petro rejected two American military aircraft carrying migrants deported from the United States, citing disrespect for them during deportation.

He did so two days after Mexico denied permission to a U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants to land in the Latin American country over the same reason.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office for a second term a week ago, has signed a series of executive orders to crack down on undocumented migrants in America as part of his harsh immigration policies.

4208**4194