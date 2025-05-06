India conducts strikes on Pakistani territory

Tehran, IRNA – India has carried out missile strikes against several targets inside Pakistan, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed arch-enemies boil over.

Reports on Pakistani media said India had struck the targets on Tuesday.

India’s military later confirmed the strikes, saying in a statement that it had hit nine targets. It said that it had hit “terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

It was not immediately clear what sites had been targeted, or whether Pakistan would retaliate. No casualties were also immediately reported.

Tensions had been ratcheting up between India and Pakistan since April 22, when a militant attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir killed dozens of Indians. Pakistan said it was ready to cooperate with an international investigation of the attack.

