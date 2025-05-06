Oman announces ceasefire between U.S. and Houthis

Tehran, IRNA – Oman announced it has brokered a ceasefire agreement between Yemen’s Houthi and the United States.

Oman made the announcement on Tuesday, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would no more carry out airstrikes on Yemen after supposedly hearing from the Houthi Ansarullah that they would no longer attack vessels in the Red Sea.

“They don’t want to fight anymore. They just don’t want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings,” Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthis.

“They will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's what the purpose of what we were doing. So that's just news. We just found out about that. So I think that's very, very positive they were,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, targeting the city’s international airport and key power stations.

Israeli fighter jets bombed the civilian facilities on Tuesday, their second wave of strikes on Yemen in less than 24 hours.

The attack also came two days after the Yemeni Armed Forces fired a ballistic missile that evaded the Israeli anti-missile systems and struck near the regime’s main airport.

Multiple international airlines canceled flights following the missile strike, which wounded at least six Israeli settlers.

The scope of the damage to Sana’a’s international airport was not immediately clear.

