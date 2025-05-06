Israeli warplanes bomb Yemen’s main airport in Sana’a

The Israeli military launched airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, targeting the city’s international airport and key power stations.

Israeli fighter jets bombed the civilian facilities on Tuesday, their second wave of strikes on Yemen in less than 24 hours.

The attack also came two days after the Yemeni Armed Forces fired a ballistic missile that evaded the Israeli anti-missile systems and struck near the regime’s main airport.

Multiple international airlines canceled flights following the missile strike, which wounded at least six Israeli settlers.

The scope of the damage to Sana’a’s international airport was not immediately clear.

In response to the attacks, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, warned that the Israeli regime had crossed “red lines” and would soon face retaliation.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen television, al-Bukhaiti said that the United States and Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure were a sign of their failure to deter Yemen.

He vowed that Yemen’s military operations in support of Gaza will continue, regardless of the costs.

“We make it clear to them that they should expect a response from the Yemeni people,” he said.

The official also rejected allegations that Yemen’s operations were influenced by Iran, emphasizing that they were being carried out in support of Gaza and Palestinian resistance.

